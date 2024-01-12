en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?

Lexdale International, a pivotal investor in Indian beauty and wellness e-commerce platform Nykaa, is readying to unload a substantial 2.62 crore shares through open market transactions. This move, shrouded in anticipation, is expected to bring in a staggering INR 490 crore.

The Power Players

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan, two titans of the finance world, have been entrusted with the task of overseeing this substantial transaction. Their involvement in this deal not only highlights its magnitude but solidifies the seriousness and potential impact of this transaction.

Nykaa’s Market Trajectory

Despite facing its fair share of trials and tribulations in 2023, Nykaa’s shares have demonstrated resilience and promise. They have surged over 24% in the last 12 months, marking a noteworthy growth trajectory. The start of 2024 has been equally promising, with an additional 11% gain in the company’s shares.

Speculations and Implications

With consistent growth across its various business verticals, Nykaa is speculated to secure a place on the MSCI Smallcap index, provided its stock witnesses a rally of 8-20%. This potential move could significantly shift the market dynamics and investor relations of the company. The decision by Lexdale International to sell, whether it is a part of a broader divestment strategy or a single transaction, could alter the ownership structure and investment strategy of Nykaa, with potential implications for its future growth and strategic direction.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
In a move that marks a defining moment in the cryptocurrency sector, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This radical shift is a testament to the evolving regulatory landscape of digital currencies. Despite the SEC’s historical resistance to such financial products, this decision is set to
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone in Cryptocurrency Regulation
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
10 mins ago
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
Norske Skog Overhauls Corporate Management, Appoints New CFO
17 mins ago
Norske Skog Overhauls Corporate Management, Appoints New CFO
Exploring Investment Opportunities: Jim Cramer's Insights on Cramer's Lightning Round
5 mins ago
Exploring Investment Opportunities: Jim Cramer's Insights on Cramer's Lightning Round
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
6 mins ago
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
8 mins ago
China's Exhibition Industry Surges Beyond Pre-Pandemic Levels
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
2 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
2 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
2 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
5 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
6 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
7 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
8 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
9 mins
Tyreek Hill Returns to Arrowhead: A Walk Down Memory Lane
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
9 mins
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app