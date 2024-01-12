en English
Business

Lexdale International Mulls Major Share Sale in Nykaa

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Lexdale International Mulls Major Share Sale in Nykaa

In a move that’s piqued the interest of business-watchers, Lexdale International, a pivotal investor in Nykaa, is contemplating offloading a substantial tranche of its holdings in the Indian e-commerce giant. The proposed sale of 2.62 crore shares, representing a significant chunk of Nykaa’s share capital, could potentially reshape its ownership structure and impact the performance of its stock.

A Blockbuster Block Deal

Lexdale International’s intent to divest such a hefty number of shares via open market transactions signals a transaction of considerable magnitude. The projected total value of the deal stands at INR 490 crore. The exact financial terms, prospective buyers, and timing of the deal, however, remain shrouded in secrecy.

Market Stalwarts to Steer the Deal

Set to navigate this high-stakes transaction are global banking giants Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. Their involvement promises a meticulously executed deal, given their longstanding reputation in managing significant transactions.

Nykaa: A Beacon of Growth

Founded as a beauty and wellness e-commerce platform, Nykaa has blossomed into a multi-vertical online retail player. It has consistently demonstrated growth across its business segments, particularly in beauty, personal care, and fashion. Despite facing headwinds in 2023, Nykaa’s shares have rallied over 24% in the past year, underscoring the company’s resilience and potential for future success.

Implications for the Market

As a significant player in India’s burgeoning online retail market, any major transactions involving Nykaa’s shares are keenly observed by market analysts and investors. The outcome of this proposed sale, therefore, carries the potential to ripple across the sector, influencing investor sentiment and market dynamics in the process.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

