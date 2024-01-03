Leveraged ETFs Strike Gold: A Recap of This Week’s Top Performers

The world of leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a flurry of activity this week. Spearheading this surge was the MSOX ETF, targeting twice the daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS). MSOX recorded an impressive weekly return of approximately 12.7%, driven by a nationwide push towards cannabis legalization and acceptance.

ETFs Riding the Wave of Economic Factors

Other ETFs that marked significant gains include YINN and CWEB. The former, aiming for 300% of the FTSE China 50 Index’s daily performance, reported over 12% returns. The uptick was a consequence of heightened factory activity, a surge in tech companies, and governmental initiatives to stimulate China’s decelerating economy. CWEB, seeking to double the CSI Overseas China Internet Index’s daily return, reported over 9% returns, propelled by similar economic factors.

South Korea and Emerging Markets ETFs in the Limelight

KORU, an ETF providing 300% daily leveraged exposure to South Korean large- and mid-cap companies, benefited from enhanced export and factory output figures, while EDC, offering 3x daily long leverage to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, saw substantial gains due to expectations for a weakening U.S. dollar and a slowdown in interest rate hikes.

Inverse ETFs Making Strides

On the inverse ETFs front, SVIX led the pack with over 6.5% weekly gains. It offers daily inverse exposure to a VIX futures index. Similarly, CHAU and GDXD reported around 6% and 5.7% returns, respectively. CHAU aims for twice the daily performance of the CSI 300 Index, while GDXD is an inverse leveraged ETF to Global Gold Miners. The returns were influenced by declining gold prices. Finally, SCO, providing 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index, recorded around 5% gains, influenced by record U.S. production and the resolution of Red Sea shipping disruptions.

The landscape of leveraged ETFs is continually evolving, mirroring the dynamic nature of the world’s economies. As traders and investors navigate these turbulent waters, they continually seek ETFs that maximize potential profits while managing inherent risks. As the week’s top performers show, leveraged and inverse ETFs can offer these opportunities, provided investors maintain a keen understanding of the underlying indices and economic factors at play.