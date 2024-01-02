Lemon Tree Hotels: Motilal Oswal’s Top Stock Pick for 2024

In the shimmering arena of financial services and stock market analysis, Motilal Oswal, a name synonymous with astute financial forecasts, has cast its spotlight on Lemon Tree Hotels as its choice for the top stock pick of 2024.

Why Lemon Tree?

The esteemed firm’s selection is grounded in a comprehensive analysis of Lemon Tree’s potential to thrive amidst the shifting sands of the hospitality industry’s market dynamics. These include anticipated changes in consumer tastes, economic growth trajectories, burgeoning tourism trends, and regulatory environments that could tilt favorably for the hotel industry, and more specifically, for Lemon Tree.

Financial Forecasts

With the stock currently trading at 127.60 rupees, Motilal Oswal has flagged a ‘Buy’ recommendation for Lemon Tree, projecting a revised target price ranging from 135 to 150 rupees. The firm also expects Lemon Tree to harness significant advantages from regional TV advertising, positioning it as a formidable contender in the market.

Projecting Growth

Delving into specifics, Motilal Oswal’s projections for Lemon Tree are compelling. They foresee a 21% contribution to Lemon Tree’s consolidated revenue, and a 23% contribution to its EBITDA until the year 2026. The firm also predicts a robust 38% annual growth in management fees by 2026, and an increase in the share of managed rooms to 55% by the year 2027.

These projections, culled from meticulous analysis and a deep understanding of market dynamics, point towards a potentially flourishing future for Lemon Tree Hotels. By suggesting this stock as a potential addition to investment portfolios, Motilal Oswal underscores the potential for significant growth and profitability for Lemon Tree in the coming year.