Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination

Learn CW Investment Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has made an announcement extending its deadline to complete its initial business combination. The new date, set a month further, moves from January 13, 2024, to February 13, 2024. This fourth extension, secured through a $150,000 deposit into the company’s trust account, is part of twelve possible one-month extensions as stipulated in the company’s amended governing documents.

A Strategic Extension

Following a shareholder meeting on October 11, 2023, the company’s governing documents were revised, providing the option for up to twelve one-month extensions. This move allows Learn CW Investment Corporation additional time to pursue its primary objective: a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or a similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Along with the announcement, the company issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. The note emphasizes that these statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks. It further underscores that circumstances and outcomes can change, thereby affecting the actual results. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the associated risk factors, one can refer to the company’s most recent financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release concludes with the media contact information for Harry Bator at Learn CW Investment Corporation.