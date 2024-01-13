en English
Learn CW Investment Corp. Announces a One-Month Extension for Initial Business Combination

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Learn CW Investment Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has made an announcement extending its deadline to complete its initial business combination. The new date, set a month further, moves from January 13, 2024, to February 13, 2024. This fourth extension, secured through a $150,000 deposit into the company’s trust account, is part of twelve possible one-month extensions as stipulated in the company’s amended governing documents.

A Strategic Extension

Following a shareholder meeting on October 11, 2023, the company’s governing documents were revised, providing the option for up to twelve one-month extensions. This move allows Learn CW Investment Corporation additional time to pursue its primary objective: a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or a similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Along with the announcement, the company issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. The note emphasizes that these statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks. It further underscores that circumstances and outcomes can change, thereby affecting the actual results. To gain a comprehensive understanding of the associated risk factors, one can refer to the company’s most recent financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The press release concludes with the media contact information for Harry Bator at Learn CW Investment Corporation.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

