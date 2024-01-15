L2 Capital Invests in iFranchise and TopFire Media, Aiming at Breakthrough Growth

L2 Capital, a seasoned private equity firm, has strategically invested in two industry titans, The iFranchise Group and TopFire Media. These companies, recognized for shaping the landscape of franchise consulting and digital marketing respectively, now align their prowess with L2 Capital's investment acumen.

Boosting the Franchise Consulting and Digital Marketing Space

The iFranchise Group, crowned as the top franchise consulting and development service provider by Entrepreneur magazine for five consecutive years, has earned its reputation through consistent excellence. Founded in 1998 by its CEO, Mark Siebert, iFranchise offers a comprehensive suite of services. These range from strategic planning, feasibility studies, operations training, to franchise marketing. This investment is set to further bolster iFranchise's commitment to helping businesses optimize their franchising strategies.

Complementing iFranchise's offerings is TopFire Media. Established in 2013, this digital marketing and PR firm zeroes in on franchise sales and development. Their expertise in creating and executing digital strategies is unparalleled in the franchising industry. With L2 Capital's strategic investment, TopFire Media is poised to broaden its sphere of influence.

Envisioning Breakthrough Growth

Peter Batushansky, Partner at L2 Capital, conveyed optimism about leveraging the market leadership of iFranchise and TopFire Media. The goal is to facilitate breakthrough growth in their current services and explore identified adjacencies. Mark Siebert will continue steering the ship, endorsing the partnership with L2 Capital for its operational expertise and vision for the industry's future. Dave Hood, the President of the Company, reaffirmed their commitment to providing top expertise and adapting to the ever-changing franchising market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction, the terms of which remain undisclosed, received backing through debt financing from First Bank of New Jersey, Merion Investment Partners, and Salem Investment Partners. Merion and Salem also co-invested with L2 Capital. The deal was advised by Boxwood Partners. L2 Capital Partners, known for focusing on family and founder-built companies, aims to unlock growth potential by partnering closely with company leadership and providing operational support.