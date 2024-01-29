Kwara State Students Support N17.8 Billion Hotel Upgrade Post Mathematical Competition

In a display of active civic participation, students from tertiary institutions in Kwara State, Nigeria have endorsed the state government's decision to commit N17.8 billion towards upgrading the Kwara Hotel to a five-star establishment. This endorsement emerged from a unique mathematical equation competition devised by prodemocracy group, Kwara Must Change (KMC), intended to evaluate the financial feasibility and justification of the project.

Student Analysis Validates Project

Four students, who were shortlisted in the competition, opined that the investment was not only reasonable but also relatively inexpensive when compared to similar projects in other states. The students, Ibrahim Abdulazeez of Moddibo Adam University of Technology Yola, Elijah Oyedele Ainiku and Ibrahim Qosim Olamide of the University of Ilorin, and Salaudeen Ayodeji Faruk also of the University of Ilorin, employed various methodologies in their analysis. All their conclusions converged on the view that the proposed cost was justifiable.

Unbiased Evaluation Encouraged by KMC

KMC had incentivized the competition with a reward of N50,000 for correct entries. This was done in a bid to encourage unbiased and honest evaluations of the state government's investment. Rasaq Hamzat, the global director of KMC, underscored the importance of involving a wider demographic in the analysis of governance issues. He argued that this should not be limited to politicians and public figures who may have vested interests.

Awaiting Official Statement

While the students have shown their support, KMC has yet to release an official statement regarding the hotel upgrade. This development underscores the value of engaging the youth in governance and decision-making processes, particularly in matters of public expenditure. It serves as a testament to the potential power of informed citizenry in shaping governance policies.