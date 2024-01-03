en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

KuCoin Labs Invests in ISSP: A Leap Forward for Blockchain Applications

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
KuCoin Labs Invests in ISSP: A Leap Forward for Blockchain Applications

In a significant development in the blockchain and cryptocurrency domain, KuCoin Labs, the investment arm of renowned cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has strategically invested in ISSP. ISSP, a pioneering project in the blockchain sector, has been developing an innovative inscription protocol on the Sui network, a platform known for its high throughput and scalability. The ISSP protocol uses the SUI-20 standard and leverages the network’s Objects model, thus facilitating an efficient indexing of inscription data for high performance and stability.

Strategic Investment for Innovation

KuCoin Labs’ investment in ISSP is not just financial, but also strategic in nature. It aims at fostering innovation in the blockchain space. The investment is expected to bolster liquidity and expedite the reloading of Inscription trading platforms, thus eliminating the need for extra technical development integration. This strategic investment has generated a positive buzz in the industry and augurs well for ISSP’s prospects of being listed on the KuCoin exchange.

Integrated Marketplace and Swap Functionality

The ISSP protocol, built on the SuiNetwork, is the first platform to integrate Launchpad, Marketplace, and Swap for a seamless user experience. The platform uses Substrate as its underlying technology. It also features an extended traditional inscription protocol that supports rapid recharging of inscriptions into trading platforms without the need for additional technical development and integration.

Driving Blockchain Applications to A New Era

The emergence of ISSP’s protocol is set to enhance blockchain security, efficiency, and scalability. It is a strong indication of a new era in blockchain applications. Both KuCoin and ISSP have been instrumental in the development of blockchain technology. KuCoin, established in 2017 and headquartered in Seychelles, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that serves over 30 million users. KuCoin Labs, operational since 2018, has been investing in early-stage crypto projects while providing market research, analysis, investment, and incubation. ISSP.io, on the other hand, has contributed significantly to blockchain technology, creating solutions that improve market efficiency, security, and scalability.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments Seychelles
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stacks (STX) Gains Momentum as Crypto Market Recovers

By Saboor Bayat

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

Velo Labs Revolutionizes Cryptocurrency Trading with New Features on its Lightyear Bot

By Olalekan Adigun

Wasabi Protocol Introduces 'Wasabi Perps': A New Era in NFT Derivatives Trading

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin Fever Cools in 2023: A Look at the Shift in Cryptocurrency Tre ...
@Business · 1 hour
Bitcoin Fever Cools in 2023: A Look at the Shift in Cryptocurrency Tre ...
heart comment 0
Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum’s Scaling Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Cyber Capital Founder Expresses Concern Over Ethereum's Scaling Strategy
Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum

By BNN Correspondents

Klaytn Foundation brings First Tokenized Gold to DeFi outside Ethereum
Unearthing Potential Crypto Gems: Low-Cap Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Unearthing Potential Crypto Gems: Low-Cap Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2024
Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
23 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app