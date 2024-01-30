KSL Capital Partners Seals $3 Billion Continuation Vehicle for Alterra Mountain Company

In a monumental move signaling unwavering support for Alterra Mountain Company, leading travel and leisure sector investor KSL Capital Partners has successfully sealed a single-asset continuation vehicle, amassing commitments exceeding $3 billion. The transaction not only demonstrates KSL's sustained commitment to Alterra but also enables the firm to distribute capital returns to its limited partners.

Pooling Capital from a Diverse Investor Base

The continuation vehicle's investor base presents a diverse mix, comprising institutional investors from varying sectors. These include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and insurance companies, all rallying behind KSL's vision for Alterra.

Alterra Mountain Company: A Brief Overview

Established in July 2017, Alterra Mountain Company is a joint venture between Intrawest Resorts, Mammoth Resorts, Palisades Tahoe, and Deer Valley Resort, in collaboration with Henry Crown & Company. One of Alterra's significant milestones was the introduction of the Ikon Pass in 2018, a coveted ticket for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, offering access to over 50 mountain destinations worldwide.

The Transaction and Its Impact

Financial services company Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC functioned as the financial advisor, with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP extending their services as legal counsel for KSL Capital Partners in this transaction. The deal not only provided returns to existing investors seeking liquidity but also introduced a new cohort of investors to back Alterra's future growth.

Eric Resnick, CEO of KSL, expressed his gratitude towards the investors and voiced his enthusiasm for Alterra's continued growth. The transaction manifests KSL's long-term commitment to Alterra, highlighting their passion for the locations they operate in, and sets the stage for Alterra's future expansion.