Business

KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth

Henry Kravis, co-founder of the global private equity giant, KKR & Co., has announced plans to pump an additional $10 billion into India. The move is underpinned by the country’s robust economic growth and development, making it a lynchpin in KKR’s investment strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

India: A Cornerstone for Investment

India’s improved infrastructure and the current government’s business-friendly policies have not gone unnoticed by Kravis and the KKR team. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in particular, has streamlined processes and spurred productivity, further encouraging investment.

A Broadened Investment Scope

KKR’s new investment will not be confined to one sector. The firm plans to expand its existing credit business, delve deeper into the real estate market, and remain committed to the growth equity and private equity sectors. Kravis has expressed confidence in the Indian equity markets, acknowledging the potential for significant improvement despite the high valuation multiples some companies face.

India’s Economic Trajectory

Having made regular visits to India since 1989, Kravis has observed a positive shift in the country’s economic environment. This shift, he believes, is conducive to KKR’s active investment strategy. The government’s dual focus on promoting business and aiding the poor has also impressed Kravis. He predicts that this balanced approach will continue to draw foreign investment to the country.

Meanwhile, KKR & Co. is investing in Asia’s data centers, driven by the region’s increasing computing and data storage needs. The artificial intelligence boom, the expansion of cloud services by industry titans like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and Asia’s ballooning population are stoking demand for data centres. It’s clear that KKR & Co., with Kravis at the helm, is primed to take full advantage of these developing markets.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

