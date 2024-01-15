KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth

Henry Kravis, co-founder of the global private equity giant, KKR & Co., has announced plans to pump an additional $10 billion into India. The move is underpinned by the country’s robust economic growth and development, making it a lynchpin in KKR’s investment strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

India: A Cornerstone for Investment

India’s improved infrastructure and the current government’s business-friendly policies have not gone unnoticed by Kravis and the KKR team. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in particular, has streamlined processes and spurred productivity, further encouraging investment.

A Broadened Investment Scope

KKR’s new investment will not be confined to one sector. The firm plans to expand its existing credit business, delve deeper into the real estate market, and remain committed to the growth equity and private equity sectors. Kravis has expressed confidence in the Indian equity markets, acknowledging the potential for significant improvement despite the high valuation multiples some companies face.

India’s Economic Trajectory

Having made regular visits to India since 1989, Kravis has observed a positive shift in the country’s economic environment. This shift, he believes, is conducive to KKR’s active investment strategy. The government’s dual focus on promoting business and aiding the poor has also impressed Kravis. He predicts that this balanced approach will continue to draw foreign investment to the country.

Meanwhile, KKR & Co. is investing in Asia’s data centers, driven by the region’s increasing computing and data storage needs. The artificial intelligence boom, the expansion of cloud services by industry titans like Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and Asia’s ballooning population are stoking demand for data centres. It’s clear that KKR & Co., with Kravis at the helm, is primed to take full advantage of these developing markets.