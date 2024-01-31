Kiora Pharmaceuticals Secures $45M in Securities Purchase Agreement

In a significant move, Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical entity, has unveiled plans to net approximately $45 million through a securities purchase agreement with a host of institutional investors. The investors, all of whom have a healthcare focus, include ADAR1 Capital Management, Nantahala Capital Management, Rosalind Advisors, Stonepine Capital Management, and Velan Capital, among others. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for this private placement.

Details of the Agreement

The arrangement includes an initial $15 million in upfront financing with the potential to rake in an additional $30 million from warrant exercises. The transaction stipulates the issuance of common stock shares and accompanying warrants, with some investors having the option of pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock. Subject to standard closing conditions, the private placement is slated to close around February 5, 2024.

Investment Utilization

Kiora plans to inject the net proceeds into general business operations and the progression of KIO-104 for non-infectious uveitis and other rare inflammatory diseases of the eye. The funds are also anticipated to bolster clinical trials and other activities for the company's ophthalmic programs. However, the offered securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and are, thus, subject to restrictions on resale. Kiora is expected to file a registration statement for the resale of common stock shares and the underlying warrants.

Kiora's Specialization and Future Plans

Specializing in the development of treatments for orphan retinal diseases, Kiora has products like KIO-301 and KIO-104 under development for various conditions, including retinitis pigmentosa and non-infectious uveitis. In a parallel development, Kiora has also inked a strategic development and commercialization agreement with Théa Open Innovation for the treatment of degenerative retinal diseases with KIO-301. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $16 million, with the potential for milestone payments of up to $285 million, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Kiora will be in charge of the design and implementation of clinical development through phase 2, while Théa will assume primary responsibility for phase 3 clinical trials and regional marketing authorizations. KIO-301 is a small molecule designed to confer light sensing capabilities to Retinal Ganglion Cells, and has reported encouraging clinical trial results for retinitis pigmentosa. An investor call to discuss the partnership is also on the cards for Kiora.