Kinan International to Offer Shares on Saudi Arabia's NOMU: A New Chapter in Real Estate Investment

Saudi Fransi Capital (SFC), in its role as the Financial Advisor and Lead Manager, has declared Kinan International Real Estate Development Company's plans to offer 3,600,000 ordinary shares, or 3% of the company's total shares, for public subscription. This significant move marks Kinan's strategic decision to have its shares listed on the Parallel Market (NOMU) in Saudi Arabia, a market designed for smaller-cap companies to access equity capital.

Kinan's Journey to Public Offering

The Saudi Exchange gave its assent for the listing of Kinan's shares on NOMU on May 14, 2023, adding a new player to the vibrant Saudi Arabian financial landscape. Subsequently, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval for the public offering of Kinan's shares on December 20, 2023. This dual approval underscores the robustness of Kinan's financial health and its potential appeal to investors.

Details of the Public Offering

The final share price for subscribers will be determined following a book-building period, a method used to generate, capture, and gauge investor demand for shares during an initial public offering (IPO). The public offering is slated to commence on February 25, 2024, and end on February 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm. This five-day window offers a unique opportunity for qualified investors to take part in Kinan's growth story.

Accessing Information and Prospectus

Interested parties and potential investors seeking more information about this public offering can access the prospectus and other details through the official websites of the Capital Market Authority, Kinan International Real Estate Development Company, and Saudi Fransi Capital. These platforms provide comprehensive details about the offering and the company, assisting investors in making informed decisions.