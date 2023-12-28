Kay Cee Energy & Infra’s IPO Opens to Strong Investor Response

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited, an EPC firm specializing in power transmission and distribution systems, has opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 28, 2023. The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 15.93 crores, has seen an overwhelming response from investors on the first day, with a subscription rate of 24.26 times overall and 37.19 times in the retail investors’ category.

Details of the IPO

The IPO is a fresh issue of 29.5 lakh shares with a price band set between Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 108,000 for retail investors. The lot size for the IPO is 2,000 shares. The IPO is expected to close on January 2, 2024, with the shares set to list on the NSE SME platform on a tentative date of January 5, 2024.

Role of GYR Capital Advisors and Bigshare Services

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is managing the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar. The promoters of Kay Cee Energy & Infra, who currently hold 96.12% of the company, are expected to see their shareholding diluted to 70.25% following the issuance of new shares in the IPO.

Financial Performance and Future Prospects

Despite a negative free cash flow in FY21 and FY23, Kay Cee Energy & Infra has demonstrated robust financial performance, reporting a PAT margin of 8.99% and a Return on Equity (ROE) of 25.15% in FY23. The company’s revenue increased by 22.33%, and profit after tax rose by 77.62% between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022.

With a solid track record in the energy and infrastructure sector, Kay Cee Energy & Infra holds a robust order book totaling around Rs 5,499 crore and has a strong base of loyal customers. The company has 15 ongoing projects with a total contract value of approximately Rs 54,990.27 lakhs. The company’s market cap is Rs 59.18 Cr, and P/E x is 7.59.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Kay Cee Energy & Infra’s shares is Rs 45 per share, indicating an 83.33% premium over the issue price, and suggesting a potential listing price of Rs 99 per share.