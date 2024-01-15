JP Morgan Eyes Thriving Stock Markets in Athens and Istanbul

JP Morgan, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, is setting its sights on the thriving stock markets of Athens and Istanbul. The firm is organizing investor visits to both cities from April 15-19, signaling its confidence in these emerging markets’ potential for high-return investments and perceived lower risk. While economic concerns hover over Turkey, its banking sector continues to prosper, providing attractive investment opportunities. Meanwhile, Greece, once considered a risky investment, is now emerging as a promising market.

Intensifying Bilateral Economic Alliances

These planned visits come at a time when the potential for improved bilateral relations between Greece and Turkey is high. JP Morgan’s initiative is anticipated to foster stronger economic alliances between the two nations, with its largest clients set to engage with local bank managements, major companies, supervisors, and government officials.

Unlocking Investment Opportunities

The investors’ itinerary in Athens includes meetings with key entities in the financial and energy sectors, as well as government representatives. This reflects the increasing interest in Greece’s market, which has been delivering impressive returns. The Athens Stock Exchange saw a 38% increase in its general index and a market capitalization of 22 billion euros in 2023, underscoring the potential for investment growth in 2024.

Promising Prospects in Banking Sector

The banking sector in both Greece and Turkey is highlighted as particularly promising. The recent surge in the value of the National Bank of Greece, following a placement, is indicative of the sector’s potential. On the other side, the Istanbul Stock Exchange, with a 50% return on the BIST 100 index in 2023, leaves significant room for expectations in 2024. Despite economic concerns, Turkey’s banking sector continues to prosper, highlighting the resilience of the Turkish economy and its appeal to international investors.