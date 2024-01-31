Johor's Economic Ascent: A New Powerhouse in the Making

Investors around the globe are turning their attention towards Johor, Malaysia, as the state accelerates its ambitious plan to become an emerging economic powerhouse. The sectors in the spotlight for this development surge include power utilities, construction, property, and logistics.

Johor's Tech Ambitions Fuel Power Utilities

The state's robust plan to establish data centre hubs, especially in Sedenak Tech Park, is sparking a surge in power demand. Solar EPCC companies are expected to capitalize on this opportunity, with the rising need for renewable energy sources.

Construction and Property Boom on the Horizon

The construction sector anticipates significant expansion, propelled by projects like the Rail Transit System link with Singapore and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. Property developers are also forecasting increased demand following the economy's reopening, with the Special Economic Zone and Rail Transit System predicted to elevate property values.

Logistics Sector Gears Up for Growth

With increased trade activities on the horizon, the logistics sector is set for growth. Companies such as Tiong Nam Logistics and Swift Haulage are ready to ride the wave of this anticipated expansion.

The strategic development plan for Johor, known as Rancangan Struktur Negeri Johor 2030, earmarks an investment of RM35.57 billion in high-impact projects to be implemented by 2030. This comprehensive plan aims to substantially increase the state's GDP and GDP per capita, solidifying Johor's position as a new economic powerhouse.