en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

J&K Inks Rs 3,000 Cr. Worth MoUs at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Landmark Move towards Economic Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
J&K Inks Rs 3,000 Cr. Worth MoUs at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: A Landmark Move towards Economic Development

In a landmark move, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor’s Government inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at 3,000 crore across diverse sectors at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The signing of these MoUs indicates a promising wave of economic development for the Union Territory, as illustrated by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha’s engagement with business leaders in Gandhinagar.

Transforming the Face of J&K

Underlining the significant shifts in J&K’s situation over the past four years, L-G Sinha showcased the New Industrial Scheme as a beacon of progress. He asserted that these investments were not just financial transactions but contributed to the unity and integrity of India. The region’s unique allure as an investment destination is underscored by its high-quality infrastructure, skilled workforce, robust economy, digital infrastructure, and ease of living and doing business.

Unlocking Potential across Sectors

Key sectors identified for investment include Agriculture, Tourism, Health Care, and Manufacturing. L-G Sinha, who passionately marketed J&K’s investment potential at the summit, assured full support from the UT administration to prospective investors. The Torrent Group from Ahmedabad signed four non-binding MoUs with the Gujarat government, totaling an investment exceeding Rs 47,000 crore. The sectors covered include renewable energy, pump storage hydro projects, green hydrogen production, and power distribution.

Fostering Collaborations for Mutual Growth

Furthering the discourse on investment and growth, L-G Sinha met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. They explored opportunities for collaboration between J&K and Gujarat across various sectors, trade relations, mutual growth, and knowledge exchanges. Capacity building of entrepreneurs and startups also featured in their discussion. The two leaders also deliberated on reciprocal visits and sectoral partnerships, setting the stage for sustained collaboration and mutual growth.

In conclusion, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit marked a significant milestone for J&K, with the signing of investment MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore. The event not only highlighted the region’s investment potential but also set the stage for future collaborations and growth. As J&K continues on its path of transformation, the groundwork laid at this summit promises a bright future for the Union Territory.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Tata Consumer Plans to Discuss Raising Funds via Debt Issue
Tata Consumer Products Limited, an eminent player in India’s consumer goods domain, has revealed its plans to ponder over invigorating its financial arsenal via a debt issue. The firm has slated a meeting on January 19, 2024, to scrutinize this proposed strategy, an endeavour that aims to leverage the monetary markets to possibly accrue capital
Tata Consumer Plans to Discuss Raising Funds via Debt Issue
Bitcoin ETFs: A Gamble or Investment? Justin Urquhart Stewart Weighs In
5 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs: A Gamble or Investment? Justin Urquhart Stewart Weighs In
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
7 mins ago
India's Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications
PCBL Aims to Raise ₹700 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures
3 mins ago
PCBL Aims to Raise ₹700 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
4 mins ago
Major Fire Erupts at 'Wildberries' Warehouse in St. Petersburg
World Economic Forum 2024: Towards a Trust-centric and AI-Driven Global Order
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Towards a Trust-centric and AI-Driven Global Order
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
37 seconds
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
1 min
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
1 min
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
3 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
4 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
5 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
5 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
6 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
7 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
20 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
28 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app