Business

Jio Platforms Eyes Global Expansion with Bid for Stake in Sri Lanka Telecom

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Jio Platforms Eyes Global Expansion with Bid for Stake in Sri Lanka Telecom

Jio Platforms, the telecommunications subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is eyeing a strategic expansion into the international market with a bid for a stake in Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. This opportunity has presented itself as the Sri Lankan government, grappling with a debilitating financial crisis, seeks to privatize several sectors of its economy. Jio Platforms, leading the Indian telecom market with over 36% wireless subscriber share, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is now setting its sights on global dominance.

Jio Platforms: A Strategic Expansion

In the wake of the Sri Lankan government’s announcement to privatize various sectors to overcome a severe cash crunch, Jio Platforms has stepped forward as one of the potential bidders for the acquisition of Sri Lanka Telecom PLC. The move is viewed as a strategic expansion for Jio, aligning with its objective to establish a significant presence in the global telecom industry. Other potential bidders include Gortune International Investment Holding Ltd and Pettigo Comercio International LDA.

Market Response and Jio’s Dominance

The market responded favorably to Jio’s potential expansion, with shares of Reliance Industries surging 1.01% higher. Jio’s dominance in the Indian telecom market is undeniable, holding a 32.83% share among fixed-line telecom operators and achieving a remarkable addition of 31.59 lakh mobile users in October 2023, significantly outpacing its closest competitor, Bharti Airtel.

Privatization: A Step Toward Recovery

The Sri Lankan government’s decision to privatize non-core sectors comes after continuous urging from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address a severe cash shortage that sparked anti-government protests in 2022. The evaluation of proposals for privatization will adhere to the Special Guidelines on Divestiture of State-Owned Enterprises set by the Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers. This move is seen as a crucial step toward economic recovery, and the entrance of companies like Jio Platforms could bring about much-needed capital and revitalization.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

