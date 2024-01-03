Jio Financial Services and BlackRock Seek Mutual Fund License in India

In a significant development in India’s asset management sector, Jio Financial Services (JFS), the financial arm of Reliance Industries, has lodged a formal application for a mutual fund license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The move, made in conjunction with global investment powerhouse BlackRock, marks JFS’s strategic decision to secure a new license, eschewing the route of acquiring an already-established player in India’s burgeoning mutual fund market.

A Strategic Partnership

This application follows the formation of a joint venture between JFS and BlackRock in July 2023, a partnership aimed at penetrating the Indian asset management sector. The collaboration, known as Jio BlackRock, has seen each party commit to an initial investment of $150 million, underpinning their shared ambition to deliver cutting-edge digital investment solutions to Indian investors.

SEBI’s Approval Process

The approval process for a mutual fund license, as prescribed by SEBI, involves a two-tiered system. Initially, an in-principle approval is granted for the establishment of an asset management company. This is followed by a final approval after a few months. SEBI has been expediting its approval process recently, granting licenses to numerous firms such as Zerodha and Old Bridge Capital Management.

The Indian Mutual Fund Landscape

The application by JFS and BlackRock unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying competition in India’s asset management industry. Companies such as Zerodha, Groww, and PhonePe have emerged as prominent mutual fund distributors, reshaping the contours of the market. The Indian mutual fund market, currently valued at INR 49.04 lakh crore, has experienced a remarkable growth rate of over 25% CAGR since the pandemic began, underscoring its appeal among retail investors.