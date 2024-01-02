Jefferies Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations and Travel + Leisure to Buy, Holds on Marriott Vacations

Financial services giant Jefferies has recently updated its ratings on the timeshare sector, upgrading Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) and Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) from Hold to Buy. This decision is primarily driven by the change in the interest rate outlook, which is expected to benefit timeshare stocks due to a wider spread between receivable rates and ABS securitization coupons. The upgrade also takes into account improved consumer and economic stability, coupled with a higher risk tolerance in equity markets.

Hilton Grand Vacations’ Potential Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations is being recognized for its potential growth following the integration of Diamond. Jefferies also anticipates further growth due to the expected integration of BVH and the synergies it is likely to create. Despite a less favorable view from the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings, which rates HGV as Sell based on quantitative scores, Jefferies remains bullish.

Travel + Leisure Co. Expected Valuation Improvements

Travel + Leisure Co. is expected to see valuation improvements based on its organic business execution and cash generation. This optimistic outlook contrasts with the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings’ Hold rating for TNL.

Marriott Vacations’ Uncertain Outlook

Conversely, Jefferies has maintained a Hold rating on Marriott Vacations (VAC). The financial services firm cites the need for clearer visibility on the performance of new initiatives, such as Abound and Hyatt, as the reason for this decision. This aligns with the Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings’ Strong Sell rating for VAC. Despite the mixed outlook, Jefferies forecasts conservative high single-digit to low double-digit capital returns for the sector.

These shifts in rating at the onset of the year signal important potential changes in the timeshare sector, highlighting the influence of factors such as interest rates, economic stability, and equity market risk tolerance on stock performance.