Jefferies Maintains ‘Hold’ Rating on TCS, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth

Global investment banking firm Jefferies has retained a ‘hold’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), maintaining a neutral position on the stock’s investment prospects. The firm predicts that TCS will achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% in constant currency revenues and a 10% EPS (Earnings Per Share) CAGR over the fiscal years 2024 to 2026. Jefferies’ hold call implies that investors should neither acquire additional shares nor dispose of their existing shares, but maintain their existing position.

Q3 Results: Beating Expectations

TCS reported a better-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenue, with a 4% growth to 605.83 billion rupees ($7.30 billion), surpassing analysts’ average expectation of 601.47 billion rupees. Moreover, the company secured deals worth $8.10 billion in the quarter, albeit down from $11.2 billion in the previous quarter.

Performance and Challenges in Key Markets

The report also highlighted TCS’s performance in the U.K. market and the challenges it faces in North America. As the IT services industry undergoes a shift, these insights are crucial for understanding TCS’s market position and future prospects.

Insights and Predictions from Various Brokerage Firms

The report also includes estimates from various brokerage firms, such as Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, Elara Capital, HDFC Securities, and ICICI Securities, on TCS’s sales, net profit, EBIT, and adjusted PAT. In addition, it offers a glimpse into key metrics to watch, such as growth visibility in ER&D and product business, large deal wins, and pain points in specific verticals.

Overall, the analysis by Jefferies and other brokerage firms provides crucial insights to investors and stakeholders in TCS. These expert assessments help guide informed decisions regarding their investments in the company, considering its expected revenue growth forecast and other financial indicators. The hold call serves as a strong indicator that TCS, despite its robust performance, is expected to navigate a complex market environment in the years to come.