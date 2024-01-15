Japan’s Stock Market Gears Up for Transformation: Aims to Attract Retail Investors and International Funds

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), in a bid to bolster the appeal of Japan’s stock market, has unveiled a series of measures to enhance its attractiveness to both retail investors and international funds. With 40% of companies listed on its prime section already disclosing plans to improve capital efficiency, a further 9% considering such initiatives, and an ambitious target for all companies to comply by next March, the TSE is setting a new course.

Stepping Up Capital Efficiency

The TSE’s efforts are part of a broader governance push in Japan’s stock market. The release of the list of compliant companies is expected to put pressure on those that have not complied, potentially stimulating market reform. Concerning companies like Toyota Motor and SoftBank Group, which are yet to join the compliance list, experts emphasize the importance of implementation and not just mere announcements.

Revamping for Retail Investors and Global Funds

Among the new measures, the expansion of the tax-exempt retirement savings account program, the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), is drawing in more individual investors. This initiative, along with other steps, is expected to extend the equity rally witnessed last year, when the Nikkei 225 and Topix index outperformed their global peers, reaching 34-year highs.

Addressing Market Challenges

These proactive measures are likely a response to several market challenges such as the need to increase liquidity, improve market accessibility, and possibly align with global best practices. The call for better capital efficiency has led to a record high in share buybacks and management buyouts, indicating a shift towards a more dynamic and investor-friendly environment.

As Japan’s stock market crosses significant milestones, with the Nikkei share average crossing the 36,000 mark for the first time in 34 years and the Topix reaching a new 34-year high, the TSE measures are anticipated to further fuel this momentum. Despite signs of overheating and the recognition that equities may not have as much upside room as before, the prevailing upward trend is expected to persist, potentially attracting increased foreign investment and fostering a more vibrant domestic investment scene.