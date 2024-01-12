Japan’s Aggressive Push for Enhanced Corporate Governance: Impact and Implications

In a concerted drive to elevate the efficiency of capital allocation and shareholder returns, Japan is aggressively spearheading enhancements in corporate governance among its listed companies. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), aligning with this strategy, has started publishing a monthly list of public companies that have disclosed their plans for capital management optimization. This move is part of a broader scheme by the Japanese government to position Japan Inc. as a lucrative investment hub for both domestic and international investors.

Fumio Kishida’s Reform Package

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to a comprehensive reform package that includes a revamp of the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA). Effective this month, all investments under the NISA program will be tax-exempt for the investor’s lifetime. This strategic move is aimed at tackling broader economic issues like wage setting and battling the long-standing deflation that has gripped Japan’s economy.

Attracting Foreign Investment and Creating High-Skilled Jobs

With an ageing population, the government is underscoring the necessity for listed companies to yield attractive shareholder returns to supplement regular pensions in retirement. The reform plans also encompass drawing in foreign investment and generating higher-skilled jobs. The Nikkei 225 index, a benchmark of Japanese stocks, has climbed to its highest level in over three decades, partly driven by the revived attention of foreign investors.

Corporate Response and the TSE’s Role

However, as of the TSE’s last update in October, only a small fraction of companies had responded to the request for reporting on capital management enhancements. While there is no immediate threat of delisting or enforcement, peer pressure is anticipated to be a catalyst for compliance among Japanese companies. Corporations like Toyota Motor have already begun to realign their investments, such as minimising stakes in affiliated companies to finance more investment in electric vehicles. The continuous pressure from the TSE is expected to expedite corporate governance activities among Japanese companies in 2024.