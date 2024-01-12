Japan Accelerates Corporate Governance Reforms, Aims to Boost Shareholder Returns

Japan is doubling down on its commitment to bolster corporate governance and augment shareholder returns among public companies. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is set to unveil its inaugural monthly roster of public corporations, laying bare their strategies for capital management optimization. This move forms part of a larger campaign championed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose ambition is to render Japan a lucrative investment hub for both native and foreign investors.

A Revamp of the Corporate Governance Landscape

The TSE’s corporate governance reform drive has been underway since March the previous year, compelling companies with a share price to book ratio below one to either fall in line with efficient capital usage policies or justify their standing. This is a key development in Japan’s bid to improve corporate governance standards and attract more investment.

NISA Overhaul and Impact on Economy

Alongside these reforms, Japan has instituted substantial modifications to its Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA). As of this month, all investments under the scheme are tax-exempt for the duration of the investor’s life. The intent of this change is to incentivize Japanese citizens to invest their savings, providing an alternative to sole reliance on post-retirement pensions. The reforms are also anticipated to influence wage determination practices among firms, bolstering Japan’s strategy to tackle deflation and rejuvenate its economy.

Corporate Responses and Market Reactions

Despite these reforms, as per the TSE’s latest update in October, only a meagre proportion of prime and standard listings had declared their capital management enhancement plans. However, there’s a sense of optimism that corporate sector peer pressure will incite more firms to adopt governance improvements. Toyota Motor is an exemplar, having announced divestments to finance investments in electric vehicles, signalling a transition towards better capital allocation. These shifts have already lured increased foreign investment, with the Nikkei 225 index attaining its highest level in over thirty years. Analysts forecast that the TSE’s sustained pressure on companies to bolster corporate governance will spur accelerated reforms in the forthcoming year.