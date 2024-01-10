en English
Business

J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Kasikorn Asset Management Forge Strategic Alliance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
In a groundbreaking development, J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has unveiled a strategic alliance with Kasikorn Asset Management, the investment division of Thailand’s fourth-largest bank, Kasikornbank (KBank). This partnership is envisioned as a mutual exchange of expertise, where JPMAM’s global investment acumen will be paired with Kasikorn’s robust local presence, brand, and distribution network in Thailand.

Unlocking Synergies

The collaboration is poised to significantly boost Kasikorn Asset Management’s service offerings by giving it access to JPMAM’s market insights, intellectual property, thought leadership, and sales training. KBank’s CEO, Kattiya Indaravijaya, stressed the crucial role of the fund management business in establishing a robust financial base for their clients. Nearly a million of these clients are mutual fund investors, demonstrating the scale and potential of the Thai investment market.

Bracing Against Volatility

Adisorn Sermchaiwong, Executive Chairman of Kasikorn Asset Management, highlighted the challenges faced by approximately 60% of Thai investors, grappling with volatility in their investments. The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing global economic crises have further compounded this issue. The alliance with JPMAM is seen as a strategic maneuver to bolster the firm’s asset selection and allocation processes amidst these market fluctuations.

Future Prospects

As of November 30, 2023, Kasikorn Asset Management managed over 1.49 trillion Thai baht ($42 billion) in assets for more than 1.46 million clients. The partnership with JPMAM is not only expected to enhance the investment experience for KBank’s customers but also to provide a strong buffer against portfolio volatility. This strategic alliance marks a significant stride in global-local collaborations within the asset management industry, setting a precedent for future endeavors.

Business Investments Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

