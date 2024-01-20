J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives

One of India's leading cement manufacturers, J.K. Cement Limited, has announced a significant expansion plan, totaling an increase of 6 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). This ambitious initiative, set to bolster the company's production capabilities and market presence, is a strategic mix of brown field and greenfield projects.

Brown Field Expansion: A Boost to Existing Capacities

The expansion plan includes a brown field enhancement of clinker capacity at Panna, Madhya Pradesh, by 3.3 MnTPA, equivalent to a substantial 10,000 tonnes per day (TPD). This substantial increase in clinker capacity is expected to significantly augment the company's cement production capabilities.

In addition to the Panna site, the company is also planning to enhance the cement grinding capacity by 3 MnTPA across three distinct locations: Panna, Hamirpur, and Prayagraj. Each location will contribute an additional capacity of 1 MnTPA, further strengthening the company's ability to meet growing market demand.

Greenfield Project: Pioneering into New Grounds

Complementing the brown field expansion, J.K. Cement Limited has also charted out plans for a greenfield project in Bihar. This venture, the first of its kind for the company in the region, aims to add an additional 3 MnTPA cement grinding capacity. The greenfield project underscores the company's commitment to exploring new markets and establishing a more robust presence across different regions of India.

Financing the Expansion: A Blend of Capital and Borrowing

The total capital outlay for this expansive project is projected to be a whopping INR 28,500 million (285 billion INR). To fund this ambitious venture, J.K. Cement Limited has proposed to raise borrowing up to INR 18,500 million (185 billion INR). This strategic financial move is designed to cushion the capital expenditure while also ensuring the project's smooth and timely execution.

The entire expansion project, including both brown field and greenfield initiatives, is expected to be completed in phases within 24 months from the start of work at the sites. This comprehensive plan not only underscores J.K. Cement's commitment to growth but also signals a promising future for the company in the ever-competitive cement industry.