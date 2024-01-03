en English
Business

Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Japan’s leading trading company, Itochu Corporation, is setting new standards in balancing capital investment and shareholder return. The corporation has been proactive in increasing dividend payout ratios, executing share buybacks, and planning significant investments for the latter half of fiscal year 2024. These strategies include tender offers for its listed investees, Daiken Corporation and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation.

Trading and Liquidity

Itochu’s shares are available for trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and over-the-counter markets, creating a notable variance in liquidity between the two. The company’s net income for the first half of fiscal 2024 was majorly derived from the Metal & Minerals, Machinery, Energy & Chemicals, and Other Businesses segments, with the lion’s share of its revenue originating from Japan.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

In the first half of fiscal 2024, Itochu completed JPY25 billion in share repurchases and has charted a new JPY75 billion buyback plan. The corporation is also planning to increase its dividend per share for fiscal 2024, underlining its active and continuous commitment to shareholder return.

Capital Investments and Income Goals

With a goal of JPY800 billion core net income for fiscal 2024, Itochu is allocating JPY700 billion for capital investments in the second half of the year. The focus is on companies with synergistic potential that can add substantial value to the corporation’s existing portfolio. Despite a favorable assessment of Itochu’s capital investment strategy and its potential to deliver a high return on equity (ROE), the stock has been rated as a ‘Hold’ due to its current fair valuation. This rating aligns with the analysts’ consensus of an ROE between 13% and 16% for fiscal years 2024-2028 and a trailing price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 1.61 times.

Business Investments Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

