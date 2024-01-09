en English
Business

Italian Investors Amplify Control Over Pirelli Amidst Government Intervention

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
The Italian investors of Pirelli & C. SpA, a globally recognized tire manufacturer, are set to strengthen their control over the company, following the government’s intervention to curb the influence of Chinese investor, Sinochem. This move marks a significant shift in the power dynamics within the company, as Italian stakeholders reassert their position amidst increasing foreign investment.

Escalation of Italian Control

Marco Tronchetti Provera, through his financial entities MTP SpA and Camfin SpA, has orchestrated a two-step transaction to augment their shareholding in Pirelli. According to a recent statement, MTP SpA has reached an agreement to bolster its ownership in Pirelli from 14% to 20.6%.

Government Intervention

The Italian government, in a bid to limit the influence of China’s investor Sinochem on Pirelli, has played a crucial role in this development. Their intervention ensured that Camfin SpA, Provera’s holding, had the right to appoint the next CEO and members of the Board of Directors of Pirelli.

Future Implications

This unfolding scenario underscores the ever-evolving dynamics of global investment and the impact of governmental intervention in safeguarding national interests. It also offers a glimpse into the complexities of power plays within multinational corporations, where stakeholders strive to maintain control amidst a landscape of foreign investments.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

