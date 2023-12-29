en English
Business

IRS Announces Increased Tax Brackets for 2024: An Opportunity for Smart Tax Moves

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:22 am EST
With the advent of the new tax year 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a 5.4% increase in tax brackets for both individual and married filers. The top tax rate remains stable at 37% for individual single taxpayers earning more than $609,350. Concurrently, the standard deductions are witnessing an upswing, as the threshold for maximum Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) escalates to $7,830 for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children.

Smart Tax Moves: The Key to Lower Taxes

As we step into a new tax year, the article emphasizes the significance of making astute tax maneuvers. Such strategic actions can effectively reduce the tax burden and positively impact various personal finance aspects, including investment returns, retirement savings, home ownership, and charitable donations. Understanding and leveraging tax laws and regulations become crucial elements in minimizing tax liabilities.

Retirement and Relocation: The Tax Implications

The narrative further addresses the tax implications accompanying a state relocation post-retirement. It urges retirees to consider all potential taxes applicable to a state resident, ranging from income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, to estate taxes. The importance of establishing a legal domicile in the new state is underscored to evade taxation in the state of origin. Tips on setting up domicile in a new state are provided, with a strong recommendation to conduct comprehensive research and engage professional assistance to steer clear of unexpected tax surprises.

Digital Access to Financial News and Analysis

The piece also brings attention to the availability of unlimited digital access to financial news and analysis from distinguished sources like The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and MarketWatch. These platforms offer extensive coverage on top stories, coupled with expert advice on investment, aiding individuals to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals.

Business Investments
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

