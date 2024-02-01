IREIT Global Sells Barcelona Office Building Above Valuation; Plans for Asset Enhancement

In a significant move, Singapore-listed real estate investment trust, IREIT Global, has announced the successful completion of a transaction involving the divestment of Il.lumina, a freehold office building located in Barcelona, Spain. The property has been sold for an impressive sum of $35.5 million (24.5 million), marking a 6.1% premium over the most recent valuation, which was pegged at $33.5 million (23.1 million).

Strategic Divestment for Growth

The divestment is a strategic decision aimed at unlocking value from IREIT's assets. Proceeds from the sale will be funneled back into the business, earmarked for the acquisition of properties with higher yields and for the refurbishment of the REIT's existing portfolio. This move is expected to create a ripple effect of positive outcomes across IREIT's portfolio, including an anticipated increase in occupancy rates from 90.4% to 91.5% and a marginal uptick in the weighted average lease (WALE) from 4.9 years to 5.0 years.

Strengthening the Portfolio

Alongside the divestment, IREIT has also made strides in strengthening its portfolio with key lease agreements. The REIT has secured a new 10-year lease for two floors at the Münster Campus, taking over from outgoing tenant Deutsche Telekom in early 2024. This deal underscores the trust's ability to secure long-term leases, a crucial factor for its steady revenue stream.

Adding Stability to the French Portfolio

In a further display of its proactive management, IREIT has added stability to its French portfolio. The trust has extended leases for all its B&M properties, resulting in an average lease extension of 3.8 years. This move translates to an addition of over $31.9 million (22 million) in stable cash flows, bolstering IREIT's financial position and its ability to deliver consistent returns to its investors.