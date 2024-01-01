Invivyd, Inc. Experiences Decrease in Short Interest; Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rating

Biopharmaceutical firm Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) reported a significant 20.1% decline in short interest in December, with figures falling from 2,340,000 shares on November 30th to 1,870,000 shares by December 15th. This drop in short interest signifies that around 4.6% of the company’s stock is being short sold, with a current days-to-cover ratio of 1.4, based on the average trading volume.

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Invivyd’s Rating

In a separate development, Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd’s rating from ‘underweight’ to ‘equal weight’, while also raising their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00. This marks a significant shift in the investment bank’s perception of the biopharmaceutical firm.

Institutional Investments in Invivyd

Institutional investments have also seen notable changes. Barclays PLC, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Principal Financial Group Inc., Rhumbline Advisers, and FMR LLC have all made significant investments in Invivyd during the first quarter. This highlights the growing interest and confidence in the company’s prospects.

Invivyd’s Market Performance

On the trading front, Invivyd’s stock was trading at $3.94, a slight increase of $0.02 during midday trading on a recent Friday, with a trading volume of 299,507 shares. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages stand at $2.00 and $1.70 respectively, with the company’s market capitalization at $433.83 million. Invivyd’s PE ratio stands at -2.54, and its beta at -0.06. The company’s 52-week range is between $0.98 and $4.71.

Invivyd announced its quarterly earnings on November 9th, with earnings per share of ($0.36), surpassing the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company, specializing in antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases, has its lead product candidate, adintrevimab, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Invivyd is also in the process of developing other monoclonal antibodies.