Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

In a startling revelation, a survey by Aeon Investments has indicated that the majority of investors are intending to increase their risk levels this year. While 84% of them are planning to raise risk levels, another 10% are looking at a dramatic increase. This contrasts sharply with the meager 1% who intend to reduce their risk exposure.

Paradigm Shift in Investor Sentiment

This shift in investor sentiment towards riskier strategies is a significant indication of the changing financial landscape. Over the next three years, 38% of the surveyed investors anticipate making dramatic increases to risk, while 44% are looking at slight increases. This trend is a marked departure from the traditional cautious approach that has been the norm in the past.

Diversification: The New Mantra

The survey also uncovered a growing trend towards global diversification. A whopping 88% of respondents are planning to allocate more to fixed income globally. Out of these, 35% are intending to do so dramatically. Despite the inclination towards global fixed income, a mismatch in liquidity alignment seems to be emerging. Only 20% of the investors feel their credit and fixed income investments are very well-aligned with their funds’ liquidity budgets. Half of them believe they are quite well-aligned, but a significant 24% find their credit investments much more illiquid than desired, with an additional 6% slightly more illiquid.

The Lure of Global Fixed Income

According to Khalid Khan from Aeon Investments, increased global fixed income allocations can enhance diversification and positively influence the risk-return profile of portfolios. This shift in strategy could be a game-changer in the world of investment. The findings of the survey indicate a clear shift in investor sentiment towards riskier, more globally diversified investment strategies, especially in the fixed income sphere.