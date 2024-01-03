en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Investors to Amp up Risk Levels in 2024, Reveals Aeon Investments Survey

In a startling revelation, a survey by Aeon Investments has indicated that the majority of investors are intending to increase their risk levels this year. While 84% of them are planning to raise risk levels, another 10% are looking at a dramatic increase. This contrasts sharply with the meager 1% who intend to reduce their risk exposure.

Paradigm Shift in Investor Sentiment

This shift in investor sentiment towards riskier strategies is a significant indication of the changing financial landscape. Over the next three years, 38% of the surveyed investors anticipate making dramatic increases to risk, while 44% are looking at slight increases. This trend is a marked departure from the traditional cautious approach that has been the norm in the past.

Diversification: The New Mantra

The survey also uncovered a growing trend towards global diversification. A whopping 88% of respondents are planning to allocate more to fixed income globally. Out of these, 35% are intending to do so dramatically. Despite the inclination towards global fixed income, a mismatch in liquidity alignment seems to be emerging. Only 20% of the investors feel their credit and fixed income investments are very well-aligned with their funds’ liquidity budgets. Half of them believe they are quite well-aligned, but a significant 24% find their credit investments much more illiquid than desired, with an additional 6% slightly more illiquid.

The Lure of Global Fixed Income

According to Khalid Khan from Aeon Investments, increased global fixed income allocations can enhance diversification and positively influence the risk-return profile of portfolios. This shift in strategy could be a game-changer in the world of investment. The findings of the survey indicate a clear shift in investor sentiment towards riskier, more globally diversified investment strategies, especially in the fixed income sphere.

0
Business Investments
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Dollar Rebounds Strongly, Impacts Gold Prices and Nasdaq 100

By Olalekan Adigun

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Landmark Pietermaritzburg Post Office in Peril: Neglect and Financial ...
@Business · 2 mins
Landmark Pietermaritzburg Post Office in Peril: Neglect and Financial ...
heart comment 0
Royal London Asset Management’s Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Uncertainty

By Israel Ojoko

Royal London Asset Management's Outlook 2024: Navigating Economic Uncertainty
Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens

By Safak Costu

Brexit: UK Manufacturers Face New Regulatory Burdens
Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence
Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds

By BNN Correspondents

Market Forecast 2024: A Choppy Start with Potential Rebounds
Latest Headlines
World News
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
16 seconds
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
40 seconds
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
55 seconds
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
1 min
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
1 min
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
1 min
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
1 min
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
1 min
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
31 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app