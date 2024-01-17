Investors Eye Bunge Global SA Shares: Consider Selling Put Options as an Alternative

Options strategies are becoming an enticing alternative for investors eyeing Bunge Global SA (BG). One such strategy that has caught the attention of the investing world is selling puts as an alternative to buying the stock outright. For instance, there is a put option with a January 2026 expiration at a $70 strike price that's currently drawing bids of $3.80. This translates to a 5.4% return on the $70 obligation, or a 2.7% annualized rate of return.

Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Selling Put Options

The put seller only acquires shares if the contract is exercised, happening only if BG's share price falls significantly below the strike price. This would result in a cost basis lower than the strike price less the premium received. However, if the share price does not drop substantially, the contract may not be beneficial for the seller.

Historical Volatility and Market Trends

With a historical volatility of 28%, Bunge Global SA's trading history should be carefully evaluated by investors alongside fundamental analysis when weighing the risks and rewards of selling this put option. Mid-afternoon trading data indicates a put:call ratio of 0.94 among S&P 500 components, a figure that is higher than the long-term median ratio of 0.65. This suggests an unusual number of put option purchases compared to calls, which could be a significant indicator of market trends.

Final Thoughts

While selling puts could be a viable alternative to outright stock purchase, it's important for investors to remember that the views expressed in this analysis do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. The ultimate decision should be based on an investor's individual risk tolerance, financial goals, and thorough understanding of the intricacies of options trading.