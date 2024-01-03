en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s Promising Growth Metrics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s Promising Growth Metrics

Investors often find themselves in a dilemma when choosing between profitable and non-profitable companies. Companies with a solid track record of revenue and profit, such as PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG), are often deemed safer bets compared to those sailing in uncertain waters. Over the last three years, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has shown an impressive annual growth in earnings per share (EPS) of 43%, a figure that usually echoes in the trends of share prices. This suggests that the company is steadily progressing, a fact that might pique the interest of cautious stock pickers.

Steady Revenue Growth Amid Stable Margins

The company’s revenue has taken an upward trajectory, increasing by 7.6% to reach a grand total of RM37 billion. Despite this increase, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has managed to maintain stable EBIT margins. The combination of these figures paints a picture of a company that is not just growing, but also successfully managing its increased scale.

CEO’s Remuneration Reflects Shareholder Alignment

Interestingly, the CEO’s remuneration sits at a modest RM1.9 million, suggesting a good balance between the decision-making power of the CEO and the interests of the shareholders. This is a positive sign, as it indicates that the company’s leadership is making decisions that align with the benefit of the shareholders.

A Word of Caution

While the growth in EPS and the CEO compensation paint a promising picture, it’s crucial for investors to dig deeper. There has been a recent warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, which potential investors should be wary of before deciding to invest. In addition, investors who prioritize earnings growth and insider transactions can also explore a list of companies with similar growth potential and insider buying confidence.

In conclusion, a company like PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, with a strong track record of revenue and profit, can prove to be an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors must tread carefully, conducting thorough research and considering all factors before making a decision.

0
Business Investments Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates
As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, a new survey by Nanos Research uncovers a palpable anxiety among Canadians, with a sharp focus on the rising cost of living and immigration. A significant 35.4% of respondents urge the House of Commons to give primacy to the escalating living costs. Meanwhile, an influx of immigrants is viewed
Canadians Brace for Rising Food Prices: Government Steps Up with Rebates
Myriad Uranium Corp. Incentivizes Stakeholders with Stock Options
1 min ago
Myriad Uranium Corp. Incentivizes Stakeholders with Stock Options
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
2 mins ago
Virginia Cake Pop Maker Challenges Food Safety Advertising Restrictions
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
28 seconds ago
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects
New York Proposes Extension of PTET Election Deadline for Businesses
43 seconds ago
New York Proposes Extension of PTET Election Deadline for Businesses
Potential Comeback Kings: Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows with Promising Outlooks
51 seconds ago
Potential Comeback Kings: Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows with Promising Outlooks
Latest Headlines
World News
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
20 seconds
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
46 seconds
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
48 seconds
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
58 seconds
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
1 min
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
2 mins
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
2 mins
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
2 mins
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
2 mins
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
53 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app