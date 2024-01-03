Investment Spotlight: PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s Promising Growth Metrics

Investors often find themselves in a dilemma when choosing between profitable and non-profitable companies. Companies with a solid track record of revenue and profit, such as PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG), are often deemed safer bets compared to those sailing in uncertain waters. Over the last three years, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has shown an impressive annual growth in earnings per share (EPS) of 43%, a figure that usually echoes in the trends of share prices. This suggests that the company is steadily progressing, a fact that might pique the interest of cautious stock pickers.

Steady Revenue Growth Amid Stable Margins

The company’s revenue has taken an upward trajectory, increasing by 7.6% to reach a grand total of RM37 billion. Despite this increase, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has managed to maintain stable EBIT margins. The combination of these figures paints a picture of a company that is not just growing, but also successfully managing its increased scale.

CEO’s Remuneration Reflects Shareholder Alignment

Interestingly, the CEO’s remuneration sits at a modest RM1.9 million, suggesting a good balance between the decision-making power of the CEO and the interests of the shareholders. This is a positive sign, as it indicates that the company’s leadership is making decisions that align with the benefit of the shareholders.

A Word of Caution

While the growth in EPS and the CEO compensation paint a promising picture, it’s crucial for investors to dig deeper. There has been a recent warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, which potential investors should be wary of before deciding to invest. In addition, investors who prioritize earnings growth and insider transactions can also explore a list of companies with similar growth potential and insider buying confidence.

In conclusion, a company like PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, with a strong track record of revenue and profit, can prove to be an attractive investment opportunity. However, investors must tread carefully, conducting thorough research and considering all factors before making a decision.