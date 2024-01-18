Investment Firm Deus X Ventures into Bitcoin Mining with Fabiano Consulting

Specialist investment firm Deus X has embarked on a strategic alliance with Fabiano Consulting, aiming to navigate the fast-expanding terrain of the bitcoin mining sector. This partnership is a testament to the growing interest and investment in the cryptocurrency mining industry, with Deus X committing its $1 billion asset base to provide financial support and treasury management services to mining entities. Backed by a family office, Deus X stands poised to offer a robust investment platform to these companies.

Partnership Aiming to Revolutionize the Bitcoin Mining Sector

The collaboration between Deus X and Fabiano Consulting aims to offer a comprehensive support system to bitcoin mining companies. This includes funding, strategic advice, expansion strategies, and corporate structuring. The partnership leverages the extensive experience of Amanda Fabiano, the former head of mining at Galaxy Digital, who will lend her expertise in evaluating potential investments. The collaboration is a significant leap towards streamlining operations and maximizing returns in the bitcoin mining industry.

Tim Grant: An Experienced Hand at the Helm

At the forefront of this partnership is Tim Grant, the CEO of Deus X. Grant’s illustrious background, including leadership roles at Galaxy Digital, SIX Digital Exchange, and UBS, adds significant weight to the collaboration. His wealth of experience across the financial sector is expected to provide invaluable insights and guidance as the partnership aims to capitalize on the myriad opportunities within the bitcoin mining industry.

