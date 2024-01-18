en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investment Firm Deus X Ventures into Bitcoin Mining with Fabiano Consulting

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Investment Firm Deus X Ventures into Bitcoin Mining with Fabiano Consulting

Specialist investment firm Deus X has embarked on a strategic alliance with Fabiano Consulting, aiming to navigate the fast-expanding terrain of the bitcoin mining sector. This partnership is a testament to the growing interest and investment in the cryptocurrency mining industry, with Deus X committing its $1 billion asset base to provide financial support and treasury management services to mining entities. Backed by a family office, Deus X stands poised to offer a robust investment platform to these companies.

Partnership Aiming to Revolutionize the Bitcoin Mining Sector

The collaboration between Deus X and Fabiano Consulting aims to offer a comprehensive support system to bitcoin mining companies. This includes funding, strategic advice, expansion strategies, and corporate structuring. The partnership leverages the extensive experience of Amanda Fabiano, the former head of mining at Galaxy Digital, who will lend her expertise in evaluating potential investments. The collaboration is a significant leap towards streamlining operations and maximizing returns in the bitcoin mining industry.

Tim Grant: An Experienced Hand at the Helm

At the forefront of this partnership is Tim Grant, the CEO of Deus X. Grant’s illustrious background, including leadership roles at Galaxy Digital, SIX Digital Exchange, and UBS, adds significant weight to the collaboration. His wealth of experience across the financial sector is expected to provide invaluable insights and guidance as the partnership aims to capitalize on the myriad opportunities within the bitcoin mining industry.

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Forex Trading

Deus X’s partnership with Fabiano Consulting is also set to revolutionize forex trading through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The advent of AI in forex trading has led to about 90% of successful traders employing AI-powered robots for trading. These advancements have enabled traders to effortlessly analyze enormous volumes of data and make more informed trading decisions. The rising demands of modern forex traders, particularly millennials, have accelerated the shift towards mobile trading, necessitating greater investment in mobile marketing and user-centric experiences. As a result, real-time data analytics and automated trading options have become indispensable in shaping trading strategies in line with market volatility.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
M2X Energy, an innovative startup in the field of converting stranded natural gas into low-carbon methanol, is strengthening its partnership with SCG Chemicals (SCGC), a company renowned for its work on sustainable chemicals and clean energy solutions. The intensified collaboration aims to improve the chemical transformation process within M2X’s modular system. They are focusing on
M2X Energy and SCG Chemicals Boost Partnership to Transform Natural Gas Conversion
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
15 mins ago
Nigeria's Niger Delta Faces Environmental Crisis due to Shell's Oil Spill
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
21 mins ago
Ransomware Attack Disrupts Sweden's Cinemas and Retail Sector
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
9 mins ago
Betting on Scandal: A Journalist's Unconventional Approach Raises Questions
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
10 mins ago
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
11 mins ago
Salem, NH Finalizes Three-Year Contract with Firefighters' Union, Awaits Residents' Vote
Latest Headlines
World News
Significance of Quality Friendships over Quantity for Mental Well-being
20 seconds
Significance of Quality Friendships over Quantity for Mental Well-being
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
37 seconds
Blackburn Rovers' Struggles Continue Despite Home Advantage
Gus Hurlburt: A Unique Journey from North Dakota to Northwestern Basketball
1 min
Gus Hurlburt: A Unique Journey from North Dakota to Northwestern Basketball
Georges Niang Shines with Career-High Points in Cavaliers Win
1 min
Georges Niang Shines with Career-High Points in Cavaliers Win
News Roundup: From Victories in Sport to Breakthroughs in Medicine
1 min
News Roundup: From Victories in Sport to Breakthroughs in Medicine
Georges Niang's Career-High Contribution in Cavaliers' Victory
1 min
Georges Niang's Career-High Contribution in Cavaliers' Victory
‘Newburgh Four’ Member Released; Judge Criticizes FBI, Sports Illustrated Faces Layoffs
2 mins
‘Newburgh Four’ Member Released; Judge Criticizes FBI, Sports Illustrated Faces Layoffs
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
2 mins
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
3 mins
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app