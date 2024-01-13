en English
Business

Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs

Investment manager and business commentator, Justin Urquhart Stewart, has raised serious concerns about the newly-approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the price of bitcoin. Terming these Bitcoin ETFs as unreliable, very risky, and difficult to comprehend, he warns that while some investors have reaped substantial profits, others have suffered massive losses. In his view, treating cryptocurrency investment as glorified gambling is a dangerous game.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer or a Gamble?

Urquhart Stewart’s cautionary advice surfaces amid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of 11 applications for Bitcoin ETFs. This development is being hailed as a potential game-changer for the cryptocurrency industry. However, the investment expert urges caution for the average investor. He contrasts the long-term stability usually associated with traditional investments with the high risks inherent in Bitcoin ETFs.

The Call for Regulatory Clarity

Urquhart Stewart underscores the need for regular, clear, and understandable regulation of cryptocurrencies. He likens the current regulatory landscape to the inadequacies of banking regulation in the past. He warns that the market for cryptocurrencies is not yet sophisticated enough for mainstream investors and advises them to tread carefully.

Bitcoin ETFs: Not for Everyone

While Bitcoin ETFs have the potential to revolutionize the cryptocurrency market, Urquhart Stewart suggests they are better suited for professional investors. He advises average investors to stay clear of these complex financial products, emphasizing the importance of understanding the risks before diving into the world of Bitcoin ETFs.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

