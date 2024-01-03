en English
Business

Investing in Stocks Under $50: Altria, Hormel Foods, and Kinder Morgan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Investing in Stocks Under $50: Altria, Hormel Foods, and Kinder Morgan

Investing in stocks isn’t necessarily an endeavor exclusive to those with vast wealth, with many stocks trading under $50 that have historically delivered solid returns and dividends. Some of the notable ones include Altria Group (NYSE: MO), known for selling Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S., Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), a producer of packaged protein products, and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), a midstream oil and gas company. Each of these companies offers a promising opportunity for investors looking to build a diversified portfolio with a modest investment.

Altria Group: A Stable Dividend Payer

Altria Group, despite the declining unit sales of cigarettes, has managed to offset this trend by consistently raising its prices. The company has a history of maintaining its dividends, reflected in its high yield of 9.7%. Even though its projected earnings growth is a modest 3%, the stability in its dividend payout ratio suggests that the dividends are secure. However, investors should note that the chances for significant appreciation in Altria’s stock price are relatively low. Yet, the dividends can be reinvested to further compound earnings, either back into Altria or into other stocks.

Hormel Foods: Consistent Dividend Growth

Hormel Foods, with its diverse portfolio of packaged protein products, has also demonstrated a history of dividend growth. The company’s payout ratio allows for continuous increases in dividends, and its projected earnings growth stands at 4.7%. This consistency has historically led Hormel to outperform the S&P 500, making it an attractive option for investors.

Kinder Morgan: Poised for Growth

Kinder Morgan, a major operator in the oil and gas pipeline industry, offers an appealing dividend yield of 6.4%. Its dividend payout ratio is manageable, and the company is expected to benefit from the forecasted growth in U.S. natural gas production. This positions Kinder Morgan as a promising investment for those looking for dividend stocks.

Investment in stocks like Altria Group may not yield substantial capital gains, but the dividend returns can provide a steady income stream. Reinvesting these dividends can offer long-term growth, making these stocks worthwhile considerations for investors with a modest budget.

Business Investments
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

