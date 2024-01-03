en English
Business

Investing in Quantum Computing: High Risks and High Returns

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Investing in Quantum Computing: High Risks and High Returns

The investment landscape is always in flux, with investors constantly on the lookout for the next big thing. Today, that ‘big thing’ might just be quantum computing stocks. While in its infancy, the quantum computing sector poses both high-risk and high-reward scenarios owing to the groundbreaking nature of the technology. Quantum computers, unlike their binary counterparts, can process multiple data tiers simultaneously. This profound ability is anticipated to unlock untold opportunities across numerous industries.

The Quantum Computing Players

Several companies are making headway in this emerging field. Among the most notable is Alphabet (GOOG). Google’s Quantum AI team is a major force in the quantum computing sector. Analysts rate GOOG as a strong buy, with a projected market worth of $6.5 billion by 2028 in the quantum computing realm.

Another key player is D-Wave Quantum (QBTS). As the first company to commercially sell quantum computers, D-Wave has carved a niche for itself, focusing on annealing quantum computers for optimization problems. QBTS too has been rated as a strong buy by analysts, with significant growth potential.

Rigetti Computing: A Quantum Leap?

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) is known for developing quantum integrated circuits and a cloud platform for quantum algorithm programming. While RGTI’s stock is currently trading at a high revenue multiple, it’s rated as a strong buy by analysts, with a promising outlook for future profitability. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has been serving global enterprise, government, and research clients with full-stack quantum computing services through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform.

Investing in Quantum Computing: A Word of Caution

While the future appears bright for quantum computing, the sector is not without its risks. The volatility associated with this nascent industry can be nerve-wracking for investors. The market can fluctuate wildly, and as with any high-risk sector, only those with a high risk tolerance should consider investing. As always, potential investors are advised to do their due diligence and thoroughly research any companies in which they are considering investing.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

