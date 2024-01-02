Investigation into Carlyle Credit Income Fund: Potential Securities Law Violations

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has launched an investigation into possible federal securities law infringements by Carlyle Credit Income Fund, previously known as Vertical Capital Income Fund (CCIF; VCIF). On January 12, 2023, the Fund declared a pivotal shift in management and investment strategy. The incumbent investment manager was to be superseded by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., and the Fund’s investment focus would pivot from residential home loans to equity and debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The transformation was dependent on approval from shareholders and the sale of at least 95% of the Fund’s legacy residential loan portfolio.

Repercussions of the Strategic Shift

However, on July 11, 2023, it emerged that the Fund had sold the majority of its legacy loan portfolio at a value below the asset’s book value. This revelation necessitated a revision of the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) to $8.27 per share. Following this disclosure, the Fund’s stock price plummeted by 14.7%, closing at $8.45 per share and inflicting financial damage on investors.

Legal Recourse for Affected Investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is appealing to investors who have bought Fund securities and have been impacted by these developments to get in touch with the firm. The aim is to educate them about their legal rights and options. The investigation into Carlyle Credit Income Fund arose from the change in investment manager and investment mandate, culminating in the sale of its legacy loan portfolio for a sum lower than book value. This led to a restatement of NAV and a significant drop in the stock price.

