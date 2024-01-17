Investcorp Charts Course Through Challenging Private Equity Environment

The private equity market is currently facing a challenging environment, particularly in North America and Europe, according to Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Bahrain-based alternative investment firm Investcorp. The challenges primarily stem from a decrease in exit volume and a slump in U.S. IPO activity. Ben-Gacem attributes these difficulties to higher interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook that are making exits from investments in these regions more difficult.

Investcorp's Strategy Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Despite these challenges, Investcorp, which manages around $53 billion in assets, is not backing down. Instead, the firm is adapting its strategy to navigate the current economic landscape. One of these adaptations is looking eastward, particularly in Southeast Asia. Ben-Gacem noted the region's rising costs of raw materials that benefit local companies and its strong trade momentum with China. He revealed that Investcorp is looking to finalize an acquisition in Indonesia soon and has plans to list two businesses in the Middle Eastern IPO market in 2024.

Funds and Future Investment Plans

Investcorp is also investing in the future of the planet. The firm recently launched a $750 million climate fund, which will initially focus on investments in the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, Ben-Gacem disclosed that the firm is considering investments in infrastructure and UK student housing-related real estate. An intriguing move is its plans to leverage local capital in China for exits from investments there.

Investcorp's Global Expansion

Beyond its existing markets, Investcorp is planning a global expansion. The firm aims to double its infrastructure assets under management to $10 billion over the next five years. As part of this expansion, Investcorp is looking to raise a dedicated $1.5 billion infrastructure fund to invest globally. The firm recently bought half of Corsair Capital’s infrastructure business, which owns airport operator Vantage Airport Group, and has secured a deal to make an equity investment in the development of Terminal 6 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.