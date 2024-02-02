Interlune Secures $15.5M in Funding for Moon Resource Extraction

Interlune, a startup led by former Blue Origin executives, has secured $15.5 million in a new funding round with plans to raise another $2 million. Operating discreetly for over three years, the company's focus is on extracting natural resources from the moon for use on Earth. This recent financial boost signifies a significant step forward for Interlune in their mission to revolutionize the industry and contribute to the development of a self-sufficient presence on the moon.

Leadership at the Helm

Interlune's top brass includes Gary Lai, CTO with a 20-year stint at Blue Origin, and Rob Meyerson, ex-president of Blue Origin. H. Indra Hornsby, with experience at BlackSky, Spaceflight Industries, and Rocket Lab, is also an executive at Interlune. These leaders, with their extensive experience in the aerospace industry, aim to drive the company towards creating a sustainable space economy.

Technological Innovation

Interlune's proprietary technology involves sorting lunar regolith by particle size to support various lunar operations, including oxygen extraction and 3D printing. This technology, recognized by a National Science Foundation SBIR award, aligns with the broader industry trend towards in-situ resource utilization (ISRU).

Collaboration and Future Goals

ISRU, a key component of NASA's Artemis program for long-term lunar habitation, is a shared focus for both Blue Origin and Interlune. Blue Origin has also contributed to ISRU development by manufacturing solar cells and wires from materials similar to lunar regolith. Both companies emphasize the importance of collaboration in the ISRU community to enable sustainable living on the moon and potentially Mars, making lunar living a tangible goal.