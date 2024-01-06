Interactive Brokers’ Founder Thomas Peterffy Unveils His Worst Trade and Investment Insights

Thomas Peterffy, the Hungarian immigrant who built a fortune as the founder of Interactive Brokers, is a testament to the American dream. Having arrived in the U.S. in 1965 and starting his career as an architectural draftsman, Peterffy’s journey to becoming the 59th richest person in the world is a riveting tale of ambition, resilience, and unwavering belief in logical and fact-based investing.

From Architectural Draftsman to Financial Titan

Peterffy launched his career in the American financial market in 1977, securing a seat on the American Stock Exchange. A year later, he founded his brokerage firm, Interactive Brokers, setting the foundation for what would become a significant source of his $27.1 billion wealth. But the journey was not without its trials and tribulations.

A Costly Lesson in Trading

In a recent interview with Forbes, Peterffy spoke candidly about his worst trade ever. The incident, which involved buying 300 call options in DuPont at $18 per contract and mistakenly selling 500 at $31, led to a significant loss after a stock halt and positive earnings announcement. The trade cost Peterffy half of his capital, a whopping $80,000. This experience served as a stern reminder of the risks associated with selling cheap options and the potential for others to trade on insider information.

Investment Philosophy: Logic, Facts, and Self-Research

Despite his financial setback, Peterffy’s commitment to logical and fact-based investing remained unshaken. He stressed the importance of doing one’s own research, rather than relying on the potentially biased insights of others. His skepticism extends to investment books, questioning the motives of authors sharing their strategies if they indeed hold valuable insights. The Interactive Brokers’ founder’s approach to investment is a testament to his belief in logic, thorough analysis, and personal research as the pillars of successful investing.