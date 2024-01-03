Intel Launches Independent AI Venture, Articul8 AI

Intel has taken another stride into the future, establishing a new autonomous entity, Articul8 AI, committed to its artificial intelligence (AI) software initiatives. The birth of Articul8 AI is the fruit of a collaborative effort between Intel and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with the backing of DigitalBridge Group and a consortium of other investors. The details surrounding the deal’s valuation and Intel’s precise stake in Articul8 AI remain undisclosed. However, it is confirmed that Intel will continue to be a shareholder in the new venture, which will operate under an independent board of directors.

Articul8 AI: A New Era of AI Processing

The creation of Articul8 AI signals a significant shift for Intel, as it seeks to address potential customers’ concerns regarding the safety, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of AI deployment in production. Furthermore, the move is a response to businesses’ wariness of relying on large cloud companies for AI processing, driven by data privacy and potential cost issues. The strategic focus of Articul8 AI is to offer a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform that keeps customer data training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter.

A Collaborative Genesis

Articul8 AI is a product of an alliance between Intel and BCG on corporate AI technology. Using an Intel supercomputer, the duo developed a generative AI system capable of processing text and images. This technology has been adapted to run on BCG’s data centers, addressing privacy and security issues. The platform, optimized on Intel hardware architectures, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, supports a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives.

Leadership and Future Direction

Articul8 AI will be helmed by Arun Subramaniyan, who previously served in Intel’s data center and AI group. Subramaniyan’s leadership is expected to guide the new entity towards its goal of making AI deployment in production safe, cost-effective, and sustainable. This venture follows Intel’s pattern of seeking external capital for its business units, as seen with the spin-out of Mobileye Global and the planned IPO for its programmable chip division. Investors in Articul8 AI include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group.