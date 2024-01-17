Insignia Capital Group Announces Further Investment in Market Performance Group

Market Performance Group (MPG), a leading omnichannel commerce agency, has experienced a period of notable expansion following an investment from Insignia Capital Group in December 2020. MPG, founded in 2002, provides comprehensive outsourced services to major consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, with a clientele spanning industries such as food and beverage, personal care, home goods, and over-the-counter healthcare.

A Period of Significant Growth

Over the past three years, MPG has observed a tripling in revenue and has grown to employ over 450 individuals across the United States. This remarkable growth has been boosted by seven strategic acquisitions that have enhanced MPG's services and client outcomes. Insignia Capital Group recently announced a subsequent investment in MPG, in partnership with Sentinel, utilizing funds from Insignia's latest fund.

Collaboration with Sentinel Capital Partners

The partnership with Sentinel Capital Partners has led to the completion of the sale of MPG to affiliates of Sentinel. In addition to the sale transaction, Insignia has made a new investment in MPG, exhibiting their continued faith in the agency's growth potential and strategic direction. Canaccord Genuity acted as the exclusive financial advisor while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Insignia and MPG.

MPG's Services and Client Outcomes

MPG is acclaimed for providing valuable, growth-oriented, and innovative solutions to the CPG industry. Their services span across Omnichannel Commerce and Business Strategy & Consulting, with a distinctive focus on leveraging insights driven by consumer, category, and retailer data for successful market implementation. The management teams of both Insignia and MPG have expressed their satisfaction and enthusiasm about the company's growth trajectory and the ongoing partnership.