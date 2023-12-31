Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

In a significant development, Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) recorded a substantial drop in short interest during December 2023. The short interest figures showed a 25% reduction from the data reported on November 30th, bringing the total down to 795,400 shares. The short-interest ratio, calculated based on average trading volumes, now stands at 3.2 days.

Craig Hallum Adjusts Inotiv’s Target Price

In response to the declining short interest, Craig Hallum adjusted their target price for Inotiv. The new target price stands at $25.00, down from $34.00, while maintaining a “buy” rating for the company’s shares. The shares of the company traded up to $3.67, marking a significant movement from a 1-year low of $1.61 and a high of $8.88.

Inotiv’s Financials and Market Position

Inotiv’s financial health is highlighted by a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s market capitalization is at $94.65 million with a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.64, indicating a higher-than-average volatility.

Inside Trading and Institutional Investment

In an interesting turn of events, John Gregory Beattie, the Chief Operating Officer of Inotiv, recently purchased 47,966 shares of the company. This move increases the insider ownership of the stock to 5.80%. Institutional investors hold 30.30% of Inotiv’s stock. Notable institutions investing in the company include the Bank of New York Mellon Corp, MetLife Investment Management LLC, Rhumbline Advisers, BlackRock Inc., and Vanguard Group Inc.

Inotiv’s Business Overview

Inotiv operates in the arena of nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services. The company segments its operations into Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS).