en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India’s Roadmap to Becoming a Developed Nation: More R&D Workforce and Investment in Science and Tech

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
India’s Roadmap to Becoming a Developed Nation: More R&D Workforce and Investment in Science and Tech

India is setting its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, and to achieve this ambitious goal, a significant rise in the quality workforce and investment in science and technology’s research and development (R&D) is necessary. These were the key points underscored by Abhay Karandikar, the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, during an interview at the PANIIT 2024 event in Maryland.

Addressing the R&D Workforce Shortage

According to Karandikar, India is currently grappling with a shortage of trained manpower in the R&D sector. This gap needs to be significantly bridged to drive the country’s science and technology landscape effectively. A large number of quality R&D workforce is a critical requirement for realizing India’s vision of development.

Increasing Investment in R&D

Alongside augmenting the R&D workforce, Karandikar stressed that India’s R&D spending as a percentage of GDP needs to be substantially increased. At present, it trails behind the global average. Addressing this concern, the government has established the Annusandhan National Research Foundation and significantly raised its resource allocation. However, to reach or even surpass the global average R&D spending, the private sector’s investment must also rise proportionately.

The Role of Industry-Academia Collaboration

Emphasizing the importance of industry-academia collaboration, Karandikar argued that such partnerships are crucial for overcoming resource challenges and fostering innovation. He further stressed the need for increased private sector R&D spending, stating that it is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a global science and technology leader.

Sustaining the Innovation Momentum

Interestingly, Karandikar credited the COVID-19 pandemic for sparking a wave of innovation in India, particularly in the development of vaccines and MedTech devices like ventilators. He underscored the need to maintain this innovation momentum, especially in sectors such as MedTech and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI: A Game-Changer for India

Highlighting the unique potential of AI in India, Karandikar pointed out that the country’s vast population size and linguistic diversity could provide unparalleled opportunities for AI innovation, specifically in Indian languages. Such advancements would not only address local needs but could also place India as a global front-runner in AI-based solutions.

0
India Investments Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Indian film legend, Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed he has undergone hand surgery. The revelation came during the promotion of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), an imminent T10 cricket tournament. Despite the surgery, Bachchan’s commitment to his role as the owner of the Mumbai team in the ISPL remains undeterred, as he continued his promotional
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Reliance Industries Hits 52-Week High with a Significant Surge in Stock Value
7 mins ago
Reliance Industries Hits 52-Week High with a Significant Surge in Stock Value
Sabarimala Aglow with Devotion: Thousands Witness Annual 'Makarajyothi'
9 mins ago
Sabarimala Aglow with Devotion: Thousands Witness Annual 'Makarajyothi'
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
6 mins ago
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Uttarakhand CM Mandates Action Plan Following Leopard Attacks: An Escalating Human-Wildlife Conflict
6 mins ago
Uttarakhand CM Mandates Action Plan Following Leopard Attacks: An Escalating Human-Wildlife Conflict
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
6 mins ago
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
49 seconds
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
55 seconds
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
2 mins
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
2 mins
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
5 mins
Featherweight Tug-of-War: Yair Rodriguez Reflects, Ortega Awaits, and Evloev Challenges
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
5 mins
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
6 mins
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
6 mins
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
6 mins
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
31 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
52 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app