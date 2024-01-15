India’s Roadmap to Becoming a Developed Nation: More R&D Workforce and Investment in Science and Tech

India is setting its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, and to achieve this ambitious goal, a significant rise in the quality workforce and investment in science and technology’s research and development (R&D) is necessary. These were the key points underscored by Abhay Karandikar, the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, during an interview at the PANIIT 2024 event in Maryland.

Addressing the R&D Workforce Shortage

According to Karandikar, India is currently grappling with a shortage of trained manpower in the R&D sector. This gap needs to be significantly bridged to drive the country’s science and technology landscape effectively. A large number of quality R&D workforce is a critical requirement for realizing India’s vision of development.

Increasing Investment in R&D

Alongside augmenting the R&D workforce, Karandikar stressed that India’s R&D spending as a percentage of GDP needs to be substantially increased. At present, it trails behind the global average. Addressing this concern, the government has established the Annusandhan National Research Foundation and significantly raised its resource allocation. However, to reach or even surpass the global average R&D spending, the private sector’s investment must also rise proportionately.

The Role of Industry-Academia Collaboration

Emphasizing the importance of industry-academia collaboration, Karandikar argued that such partnerships are crucial for overcoming resource challenges and fostering innovation. He further stressed the need for increased private sector R&D spending, stating that it is integral to India’s journey towards becoming a global science and technology leader.

Sustaining the Innovation Momentum

Interestingly, Karandikar credited the COVID-19 pandemic for sparking a wave of innovation in India, particularly in the development of vaccines and MedTech devices like ventilators. He underscored the need to maintain this innovation momentum, especially in sectors such as MedTech and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI: A Game-Changer for India

Highlighting the unique potential of AI in India, Karandikar pointed out that the country’s vast population size and linguistic diversity could provide unparalleled opportunities for AI innovation, specifically in Indian languages. Such advancements would not only address local needs but could also place India as a global front-runner in AI-based solutions.