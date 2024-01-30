India's Post Office Unveils Government-Backed Deposit Scheme with 7.5% Interest: New Withdrawal Rules in Play

The Indian Post Office has unveiled a government-backed deposit scheme that promises to provide investors a safety net coupled with a compelling interest rate of 7.5%. This rate holds a significant edge over many other debt investment options available in the market. However, the scheme comes with a caveat: new rules on premature withdrawal have been implemented as of November 10, 2023.

New Withdrawal Rules

The updated regulations state that within the first four years, premature withdrawal from the deposit is strictly barred. Beyond the fourth year, the scheme permits premature withdrawal, but not without a hefty penalty. The interest rate is drastically reduced to match that of the Post Office Savings Bank Account, which currently stands at a mere 4%. This significant slash in interest rates can potentially dent the overall earnings derived from the deposit.

Who Should Invest?

Given these liquidity constraints, this deposit scheme is ideally suited for investors who can confidently dedicate their funds for the entire span of the five-year term. If there's even a slight chance that the invested funds might be required before the term ends, investors should contemplate other options. These alternatives might offer slightly lower interest rates, but more lenient withdrawal terms.

Interest Rate Hike Across Schemes

In an interesting development, the government has increased interest rates on various schemes, including the Post Office Savings Schemes, National Saving Certificate (NSC), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, and the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). These hikes, by up to 1.1 percentage points, were applicable from January 1, 2023, through March 31, 2023. This marks the second consecutive quarter of interest rate hikes for select schemes. The Reserve Bank of India has also escalated the repo rate five times since May, creating scope for banks to elevate interest rates on deposits.