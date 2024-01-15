India’s Investment Landscape: A Sharp Decline in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2023-24

India’s investment landscape has experienced a significant downturn in the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2023-24, with fresh investment plans taking a nearly 50% hit compared to the preceding quarter. This marks the third consecutive quarter of decline since the peak reached in Q4 of 2022-23. The data, furnished by investment tracking firm Projects Today, indicates a 45.7% overall investment decline quarter-on-quarter.

Public vs Private Sector Investment

Public capital expenditure projects saw a nearly 60% drop, while the private sector’s proposed outlays decreased by 35%. The reasons for this decline range from the upcoming Lok Sabha election, which has led to private companies deferring their capital expenditure (capex) plans, to the below-normal monsoon affecting rural demand. State-level capex initiatives also saw reductions, in part due to elections and the Central government’s fiscal restraint efforts.

Impact on Sectors

The most impacted sectors were irrigation, with a 75% reduction, and manufacturing, which saw a decline of 61.5%, particularly in the automobile, steel, and cement industries. The infrastructure sector also took a hit, with road and railway projects significantly affected. However, the construction sector witnessed a milder decline.

Investment Destinations

Maharashtra ranked as the top investment destination for the period, followed by Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, which collectively accounted for 56% of the new investment announcements. Despite the overall slowdown, foreign direct investment (FDI) into India is expected to increase in 2024, thanks to healthy macroeconomic numbers, better industrial output, and attractive production linked incentive (PLI) schemes.

Looking Forward

India’s economy, despite the current investment slowdown, still holds promise. With policy interventions attracting foreign investments and a tech-savvy generation driving innovation, the country is expected to continue as one of the fastest-growing emerging markets. This, coupled with reformed economic policies and India-centric campaigns, contributes to the developmental pledge of sectors such as infrastructure, digital, IT, media, and PSE.