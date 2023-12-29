Indian Equity Market Hits Record High on Futures and Options Expiration Day

In a display of bullish sentiment, the Indian equity market reached a new peak on December 28, a critical day for futures and options contracts expiration. This marked a five-day upward trend, characterized by robust trading volumes indicative of significant participation from both retail and institutional players.

Record-breaking Rally

The benchmark Sensex closed 0.5% higher at 72,410.38, setting yet another record. The market surge was led by Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid Corp. of India, and Tata Motors, with only a few companies, including Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, and UltraTech Cement, seeing a decline. Notably, this is part of a global rally fueled by optimism that the U.S. central bank would initiate rate cuts as early as March next year.

Implications for Investors

Financial analyst Nandita (iNandita13), a guest on the show ‘MorningTrade’, shed light on the market’s performance and its potential implications. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have seen approximately 20% gains this year, with an 8% increase in December alone. This impressive performance suggests that investors can expect a strong start to the new year, underpinned by robust macroeconomic data, foreign and domestic inflows, and anticipated global interest rate cuts.

Market Performance Overview

The Nifty 50 achieved record highs in 15 out of 19 sessions in December. The Sensex and Nifty have significantly outperformed small-caps and mid-caps, despite valuation concerns. All major sectors, including real estate, auto, pharma, and state-owned banks, saw gains between 33% and 81% in 2023. Foreign portfolio investors have bought Indian shares worth 1.65 trillion rupees ($19.85 billion) in 2023, marking the highest since 2020.

In terms of market capitalization, India stands fourth globally, crossing the $4 trillion mark in 2023. The market cap to GDP ratio increased by 10 percentage points to 115 as of December 25, 2023, from 105 on December 31, 2022. The NSE has secured a prominent global position, standing as the third-largest exchange worldwide based on the number of trades in the cash market segment, commanding a substantial 10.8% share globally. Furthermore, the NSE has become the world’s largest equity derivatives exchange.