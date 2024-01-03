Indian Companies Report Significant Financial and Operational Updates

In a day filled with significant announcements from Indian companies, Tuesday saw a flurry of financial and operational updates. Shyam Metalics & Energy, a prominent Indian metallic and energy conglomerate, announced the initiation of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP, aimed at raising up to 1,385.3 crore, comes with an enticing inclusion of the green shoe option and is set at a discount to the company’s closing and SEBI floor prices.

Hero MotoCorp and Avenue Supermarts Announce Increased Sales

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a 5% increase in their total sales in 2023, compared to the previous year. However, a slight decline was noted in their December 2023 sales. Meanwhile, Avenue Supermarts, operating under the popular DMart brand, posted a stellar 17.18% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra and Hindustan Zinc Report Growth

The Bank of Maharashtra reported a 19% increase in its total business for the third quarter of FY24. This growth was largely driven by a rise in total deposits, which rose by 18% year-on-year. On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group firm, experienced a 7% year-on-year growth in mined metal production, largely due to improved grades and higher ore production.

Mahindra Finance and Muthoot Finance Show Positive Financial Indicators

Mahindra Finance’s disbursements for December 2023 were up by 5% compared to the previous year, and quarterly disbursements indicated a 7% YoY growth. Muthoot Finance, one of India’s leading gold loan companies, opened its 33rd series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The company is targeting an issue size of up to 1,000 crore.

Other Significant Announcements

On the leadership front, Birlasoft appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as CEO for the Rest of the World region, and he will be based in the UK. In the investment realm, investor Radhakishan Damani acquired an additional 2.22 lakh shares in VST Industries, with SBI Mutual Fund also participating in the block deal.