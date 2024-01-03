en English
Business

Indian Companies Report Significant Financial and Operational Updates

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Indian Companies Report Significant Financial and Operational Updates

In a day filled with significant announcements from Indian companies, Tuesday saw a flurry of financial and operational updates. Shyam Metalics & Energy, a prominent Indian metallic and energy conglomerate, announced the initiation of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP, aimed at raising up to 1,385.3 crore, comes with an enticing inclusion of the green shoe option and is set at a discount to the company’s closing and SEBI floor prices.

Hero MotoCorp and Avenue Supermarts Announce Increased Sales

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a 5% increase in their total sales in 2023, compared to the previous year. However, a slight decline was noted in their December 2023 sales. Meanwhile, Avenue Supermarts, operating under the popular DMart brand, posted a stellar 17.18% increase in standalone revenue for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra and Hindustan Zinc Report Growth

The Bank of Maharashtra reported a 19% increase in its total business for the third quarter of FY24. This growth was largely driven by a rise in total deposits, which rose by 18% year-on-year. On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group firm, experienced a 7% year-on-year growth in mined metal production, largely due to improved grades and higher ore production.

Mahindra Finance and Muthoot Finance Show Positive Financial Indicators

Mahindra Finance’s disbursements for December 2023 were up by 5% compared to the previous year, and quarterly disbursements indicated a 7% YoY growth. Muthoot Finance, one of India’s leading gold loan companies, opened its 33rd series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The company is targeting an issue size of up to 1,000 crore.

Other Significant Announcements

On the leadership front, Birlasoft appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as CEO for the Rest of the World region, and he will be based in the UK. In the investment realm, investor Radhakishan Damani acquired an additional 2.22 lakh shares in VST Industries, with SBI Mutual Fund also participating in the block deal.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

