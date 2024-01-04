en English
Business

Indian Companies in the Spotlight: Key Business Developments

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
In a series of notable business developments, Indian companies are making headlines with strategic moves, investment plans, and leadership shifts. Here’s a look at the key events that are creating ripples in the Indian business landscape.

NHPC Limited and Gujarat Power Corporation Limited Join Forces

NHPC Limited has inked an MoU with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) for a proposed Rs 4,000 crore investment in the Kuppa Pumped Storage Project. Located in Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat, the project boasts a capacity of 750 MW. The investment, set to commence in 2024-25, was announced during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2024.

Vedanta Records Production Increase

Vedanta, a global diversified resources company, reported a 6% year-on-year increase in alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery. A parallel rise was seen in cast metal aluminium production at its smelters, reflecting the company’s steady growth trajectory.

Bajaj Auto to Consider Share Buyback

In another significant development, Bajaj Auto announced its board would meet to consider a share buyback program. The decision represents a potential shift in the company’s capital allocation strategy and is being closely watched by investors.

LTIMindtree Faces GST Demand

IT services company LTIMindtree has received a demand for Rs 208 crore from the GST Mumbai office. The company’s response and subsequent actions could set a precedent for other IT firms facing similar demands.

Concerns for BGR Energy

BGR Energy’s accounts have been classified as non-performing assets by the Central Bank of India and State Bank of India. The classification follows concerns over the company’s financial health and loan repayment abilities.

Tech Mahindra Welcomes New Chief People Officer

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services, has appointed Richard Lobo as Chief People Officer. The new appointment is expected to guide the company’s human resources strategy and talent management.

Ujjivan SFB Shows Growth

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported growth in total deposits and disbursements for the quarter ended in December. The promising figures underline the bank’s robust performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Record Volume Increase for Indian Energy Exchange

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) registered a 17% increase in overall volume YoY for Q3 FY2024, pointing to the growing prominence of energy trading in India.

IndusInd Bank Reports Rise

IndusInd Bank reported a rise in net advances and deposits for the December quarter, adding to the positive news from the banking sector.

Leadership Shift at Adani Ports

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced a leadership reshuffle, with Karan Adani being promoted to Managing Director. Gautam Adani, the former Managing Director, will now serve as the Executive Chairman, marking a significant transition in the company’s top management.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

